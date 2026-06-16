Texas firefighter killed, several others injured in residential blaze

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The Brief An Odessa firefighter died and several others were injured while battling a fast-moving residential trailer fire on Sunday evening. Lt. Isai Huerta, a nine-year veteran of Odessa Fire Rescue, died from his injuries at a local hospital. The exact cause of the blaze remains unknown as the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office leads a formal investigation.



A nine-year veteran firefighter died and several others were injured while battling a fast-moving residential fire in West Texas, authorities said.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation into the Sunday evening blaze, which claimed the life of 29-year-old Odessa Fire Rescue Lt. Isai Huerta.

Odessa Fire Rescue lieutenant dies

The backstory:

Emergency crews from Odessa Fire Rescue responded to reports of a residential trailer fire in the 1900 block of South Westcliff Road at 4:59 p.m. Firefighters from the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department also joined the effort to control the flames.

While crews were operating on the scene, conditions deteriorated rapidly. Multiple firefighters were injured during the incident and transported to Medical Center Hospital. Huerta tragically succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Initial reports from local and state agencies varied on the total number of injuries, with state fire officials noting that up to seven firefighters were hospitalized and six were subsequently treated and released. Local media releases stated that at least two other firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries and continue to receive care.

What they're saying:

"Lt. Huerta served with dedication and courage," State Fire Marshal Debra Knight said in a statement, extending condolences to the department and Huerta's family.

Odessa Fire Rescue Chief Jason Cotton remembered Huerta as a pillar of the department. "Isai was a huge part of our organization, a true firefighter," Cotton said. "He was always happy, always willing to help, and he truly enjoyed the job."

Odessa Mayor Cal Hendrick added that the city had "lost a hero" whose sacrifice would never be forgotten.

Following requests from Odessa Fire Rescue and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading both an origin-and-cause investigation and a formal firefighter fatality investigation. The Texas State Association of Firefighters is also involved in the inquiry, and representatives from the International Association of Firefighters are expected to provide additional support.

What's next:

A public memorial area has been established in front of the Central Fire Station at 1100 W. 2nd Street in Odessa for community members wishing to pay their respects.

Odessa is located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas, about 250 miles Midland-Odessa northwest of Austin.