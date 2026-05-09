Texas led the nation in FCC complaints about Bad Bunny, Super Bowl

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The Brief Texas led the nation in complaints to the FCC over Super Bowl LX and Bad Bunny's halftime show. Texas viewers weighed in 226 times to the FCC with complaints about the halftime show, lack of closed captioning and the Scream 7 movie trailer. Floridians filed the second-most number of complaints, followed by California.



Texas took the top spot in the number of complaints filed to the Federal Communications Commission following Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance, with more than 200.

Texans sent 226 of the more than 2,000 total complaints to the FCC in the days following the big game. Those complaints and complaints from other states were released by the FCC this week.

Most complaints centered around Bad Bunny's halftime performance, though others focused on the lack of closed captioning for commercials and the Scream 7 trailer, which one person from Plano called a "violent horror advertisement during family broadcast."

Floridians filed the second most complaints with 182, followed by California with 156.

What they're saying:

"There were children watching this. It was horrible and shocking that this would be allowed," a viewer from Blooming Grove, Texas, wrote. "Very indecent! This is not okay or normal."

Indecent, vulgar and inappropriate were among the most common ways the halftime show was described.

"I can't believe that was even allowed," a viewer that listed their hometown as "none of your business," Texas said. "Absolutely disgusting! I would NEVER allow my children to watch so much suggestive garbage. so much for an all American sport and entertainment. that was disgraceful, inappropriate and disgusting!!!! at least the 5 seconds i watched because i was so offended."

Others compared the show to another controversial halftime show from more than 20 years ago.

"I, as I am sure millions of other Americans, feel the same that the halftime show lyrics, though not in English, were highly inappropriate for any viewing audience,"one Houston viewer wrote. "It is as if, since it was said in a different language that it will fly, as a large majority of the viewing audience did not understand what was being said. This was magnitudes worse than the Timberlake/Janet Jackson show that ended up changing TV and radio since."

As far as where those complaints were coming from? They were spread out across the state, but Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio tied for the top spot with eight complaints each. Houston and Cypress each had six, while Dallas, Arlington and several other cities came in with four each.

Bad Bunny's halftime performance averaged 128.2 million viewers, making it the fourth-most watched halftime show.

The show set a social media consumption record of 4 billion views in the first 24 hours, according to the NFL and Ripple Analytics. The NFL said 55% of those views came from international markets.

If you're interested in reading all the complaints filed from Super Bowl LX you can read them here, here, here, here, and also here.

