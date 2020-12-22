Texas EquuSearch suspending search for missing Texas State student

Texas EquuSearch has announced that it is suspending its search efforts for 21-year-old Texas State student Jason Landry. The search team said it would resume search efforts once law enforcement had a more specific area to search due to evidence.

Jason has been missing since Sunday, December 13, when he left San Marcos to spend Christmas break in Houston with family.

Landry's vehicle was spotted, reportedly, by a local first responder who was returning from an unrelated call. In and around the car, law enforcement found Jason Landry’s phone, wallet, and other personal items. They also found a small amount of blood.

Over the last nine days, two different search teams, Texas Search and Rescue and Texas EquuSearch, have joined law enforcement investigators and combed through the area surrounding where Landry's car was found. Despite the large search efforts, Landry has still not been found.

"Searchers and law enforcement investigators have utilized multiple resources in the search for Jason, including a helicopter with infrared cameras, UAVs (drones), side-scan sonar, scent dogs, as well as searchers on foot, ATVs, and horseback," Texas EquuSearch said in a press release. "We will not speculate on what may have happened to Jason, but we feel the vast area surrounding the accident scene has been thoroughly searched … and Jason still hasn’t been found. As a result, Texas EquuSearch is suspending our search operations for Jason until law enforcement investigators obtain credible and sufficient information that would lead our team into a more specific area to search."