Texas to waive sales tax on emergency supplies April 22-24

Texas shoppers can stock up on emergency preparation supplies without paying taxes this weekend.

Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Weekend starts Saturday and runs through midnight on Monday.

Qualifying items include first aid kits, batteries, flashlights, coolers and ice chests, tarps, portable radios, axes and hatchets, fire extinguishers, and smoke detectors.

Some big-ticket items like portable generators and emergency ladders may also qualify.

Things that don’t qualify include tents, camping supplies, camp stoves, cleaning supplies, chainsaws, plywood, car batteries, step ladders and toilet paper.

There’s no limit on purchases, and they can be made online or in stores.

For more information about the annual sales tax holiday and a list of what qualifies, visit comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php.