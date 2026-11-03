Texas Election Results 2026: Senate, governor, state house and more

The Brief Texans are deciding races for federal, state and local offices. The most hotly contested race is between Ken Paxton and James Talarico for U.S. Senate. Polls in Texas close at 7 p.m. Results will come in shortly after that.



Texans are voting in federal, state and local races during the 2026 midterm elections.

The most hotly contested race by far is between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico for U.S. Senate.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a historic fourth term, but he has faced a real challenge from Democrat Gina Hinojosa.

Polls in Texas close at 7 p.m., and results will appear below shortly after that.