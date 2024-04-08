Texas Eclipse festival canceled hours before eclipse

The Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet, Texas, about 50 miles northwest of Austin, was abruptly cancelled on Monday morning due to concerns over severe weather.

The event, which started on Friday, was supposed to run until Tuesday with several electronic music acts and, of course, a chance to see the eclipse.

Event organizers announced at 8:49 a.m. that the rest of the festival would be canceled with a chance of severe storms in the forecast.

The partial eclipse was set to begin in Burnet at 12:17 p.m.

The forecast in the area of Burnet includes high winds, large hail, thunderstorms and even the possibility of tornadoes.

The decision was made along with Burnet County officials, local safety agencies and the National Weather Service.

"Guests may stay for the eclipse provided they pack and are prepared to depart after totality. This guidance may change based on weather," read a post from the festival.

The Texas Eclipse Festival asked for campers to begin packing up on Monday morning and said that no additional guests will be allowed into the venue.

The festival says people who bought tickets will receive an email with a "partial refund policy."

Several commenters on the post noted that they came into the area for the event and do not have a place to stay.

The cancelation is just the latest issue for the festival.

Several attendees complained about the camping conditions, a lack of water, trouble navigating the festival site and more.