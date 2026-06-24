Earthquake rattles West Texas town

The Brief An earthquake was reported near Midland, Texas, on Tuesday. The magnitude 3.1 quake happened just after 4 p.m. The shaking was felt in Midland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but no damage was reported.



A small earthquake was reported in West Texas on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.1 temblor happened at 4:10 p.m. about 7 miles west-southwest of Stanton, Texas. That is just north of Interstate 20.

The USGS received reports of light shaking in parts of Dix, Germania and eastern sections of Midland.

The star on this map indicates the epicenter of an earthquake near Midland, Texas, on June 23, 2026. (USGS / FOX Local)

TexNet, the state’s seismological network, reported several other much smaller earthquakes in the same area since Tuesday’s event.

No damage has been reported.