DFW tracks second-longest dry streak on record ahead of fall rain chances

The Brief North Texas is experiencing its second-longest dry streak on record, with 66 consecutive days without measurable rain. The persistent late-summer heat and morning winds forced adjustments at local events, including canceling launches at the Plano Balloon Festival. A weather front is approaching, bringing incoming rain chances and cooler high temperatures in the lower 90s by midweek.



A persistent dry spell and late-summer heat wave are gripping North Texas, threatening prolonged weather records as a cooler change approaches the region.

Is there a cold front coming to Dallas?

What we know:

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is tracking 66 consecutive days without measurable rainfall at the regional rain gauge. Forecasters note that if conditions hold without rain, the stretch will rank as the second-longest dry streak on record for the area.

Meanwhile, outdoor events are adapting to the elements. At the Plano Balloon Festival, morning winds prompted organizers to cancel scheduled balloon launches, with planners scaling back activities to host only the evening candlestick glow while festival grounds remain open to visitors until 11 a.m.

High temperatures are expected to reach 97 degrees under increasing cloud cover, remaining well above average though staying just shy of triple digits. An approaching weather system originating from the west is anticipated to introduce scattered showers, potential thunderstorms, and stronger surface winds of 5 to 15 mph heading into the afternoon and evening.

Is it going to rain soon?

Rainfall accumulations are projected to range widely from a tenth of an inch to half an inch, with isolated higher totals possible. The incoming front will bring cooler relief just in time for the official arrival of fall, with high temperatures dropping toward the lower 90s by midweek.

7-Day Forecast