Texas DPS Trooper seriously injured, driver killed in head-on crash in West Texas

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The Brief A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was seriously injured and a pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning when the truck crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 67 near Alpine. An Alpine police officer witnessed the crash, immediately applied tourniquets to Trooper Zachary Vasquez, and arranged for him to be airlifted to an El Paso hospital for multiple surgeries. Vasquez’s canine partner, Guido, escaped major injury and is expected to be reunited with the trooper following veterinary evaluations.



A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was seriously injured and a pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 67 in Brewster County, authorities said.

Crash near Alpine, Texas

What we know:

The injured trooper was identified as Zachary Vasquez of Alpine, according to the Department of Public Safety Officers Association. Vasquez’s canine partner, Guido, was also in the patrol vehicle but escaped major injury.

According to state and local officials, Trooper Vasquez was traveling along U.S. Highway 67, about five miles east of Alpine, when a blue GMC Sierra pickup truck crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed Vasquez's DPS Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

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An Alpine Police Department officer traveling directly ahead of Vasquez witnessed the crash, returned to the site within a minute, and immediately applied tourniquets to the injured trooper. Additional responding officers and state troopers arrived shortly after to assist with emergency medical care.

Vasquez was initially taken by emergency medical services to Big Bend Regional Medical Center with severe injuries to his legs. He was later airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, where he is expected to undergo multiple surgeries over the coming days.

K-9 Guido was evaluated by a local veterinarian in Alpine before being taken to El Paso for a secondary assessment. Officials reported the canine is doing well and is expected to be reunited with Vasquez.

What we don't know:

The driver of the GMC Sierra died at the scene. The identity of the driver is being withheld by authorities pending the notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under active investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

What you can do:

The DPS Troopers Foundation has established a "Help A Hero" fundraising campaign to assist Vasquez and his family with medical and recovery expenses. Organizers noted that 100% of the funds raised through the campaign will go directly to the family.