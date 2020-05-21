Texas DPS to reopen limited amount of driver license offices

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced a four-phase plan to reopen driver license offices across the state. The plan was announced on May 21 and will begin on May 26, with limited service offerings.

DPS will launch a statewide driver license appointment system that will allow customers to book appointments up to six months in advance, and the limited services being offered will be by appointment only.

"This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS' online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices," said Governor Abbott. "I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services."

Below are the four phases laid out by DPS:

Phase 1: Offices in DPS’ Northwest and West Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 26, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit, or ID card, as well those who are in need of a driving test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 22 at 1 p.m.

Phase 2: Offices in DPS’ South and Central Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 29, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit, or ID card, as well those who are in need of a driving test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 26 at 1 p.m.

Phase 3: Offices in DPS’ North and Southeast Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning June 3, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit, or ID card, as well those who are in need of a driving test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 29 at 1 p.m.

Phase 4: Allow customers to schedule an appointment for all DL office transactions anywhere in the state and is expected to begin midsummer. DPS will announce details on this phase at a later date. Extension for expiration dates will remain in effect until phase 4 is implemented.

