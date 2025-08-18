Texas DPS rolls out new driver's license design

article

The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety is issuing new driver's licenses and ID cards with enhanced security features. The new cards are made from a tamper-resistant material and feature a laser-engraved star to indicate REAL ID compliance. Existing licenses and ID cards will remain valid until their expiration date and do not need to be replaced immediately.



The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Monday a new design for Texas driver's licenses and identification cards, featuring enhanced security measures to combat counterfeiting and identity theft.

New Texas Driver's License Look

What we know:

The new cards, which will be issued starting today, are made of a tamper-resistant polycarbonate material. According to DPS Driver License Division Chief Sheri Gipson, the new design aims to make it significantly more difficult for criminals to create fake IDs.

What they're saying:

"The way driver licenses are made can make a big difference in terms of public safety," Gipson said. "This new card design will make it even more difficult for criminals to produce counterfeit cards, and it enhances ways we can protect Texans’ identities from being stolen."

The new cards are compliant with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) standards. Key visual changes include a black, laser-engraved star in the upper right corner to signify REAL ID compliance, replacing the previous gold star. The new design also reorganizes personal information for easier reading and verification.

What's next:

All previously issued Texas driver's licenses and ID cards with the old design will remain valid until their individual expiration dates.