Six Flags Over Texas introduces new spring break chaperone policy

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The Brief Six Flags has implemented a new policy requiring younger guests to be accompanied by a chaperone. The park says anyone 17 or younger must be accompanied by a guest who is 21 or older, and their IDs will be checked upon entry to the park. Guests 17 and under without a chaperone will be removed from the park.



If you're going to Six Flags Over Texas this spring break, you'll need to adhere to a new chaperone policy the park has instated.

What we know:

The new policy says anyone in the park under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21-years-old.

Chaperones must present a photo ID when they enter the park. They can accompany up to five guests 17 or younger.

Guests 17 and under without a chaperone will be removed from the park. The policy is effective from open to close. Chaperones who do not fulfill their duties are also subject to removal.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been a top priority at Six Flags Over Texas. In response to increasing incidents of disruptive behavior across the industry and at other entertainment venues, we are implementing enhanced policies to maintain a safe, family-friendly environment," the park's website says.