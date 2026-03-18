Six Flags Over Texas introduces new spring break chaperone policy
ARLINGTON, Texas - If you're going to Six Flags Over Texas this spring break, you'll need to adhere to a new chaperone policy the park has instated.
What we know:
The new policy says anyone in the park under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21-years-old.
Chaperones must present a photo ID when they enter the park. They can accompany up to five guests 17 or younger.
Guests 17 and under without a chaperone will be removed from the park. The policy is effective from open to close. Chaperones who do not fulfill their duties are also subject to removal.
What they're saying:
"The safety of our guests and associates has always been a top priority at Six Flags Over Texas. In response to increasing incidents of disruptive behavior across the industry and at other entertainment venues, we are implementing enhanced policies to maintain a safe, family-friendly environment," the park's website says.
The Source: Information in this story came from Six Flags Over Texas.