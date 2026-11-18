Texas DPS rescues injured 13-year-old girl from West Texas Canyon
DELL CITY, Texas - A 13-year-old girl with a serious head injury was rescued from the bottom of a canyon in Guadalupe Mountains National Park and flown to an El Paso hospital, according to a social media post by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Teen suffers serious head injury
What we know:
DPS said its Aircraft Operations Division responded on Nov. 11 after receiving reports of the injured teen about 3 miles from a trailhead.
First responders on the ground reported that the girl was drifting in and out of consciousness and likely had a broken jaw.
A DPS helicopter crew landed in the area and used a rope to reach the teen in the canyon. The crew received help from park rangers and emergency medical personnel as the crew carried her uphill to safety.
What's next:
The injured teen was then flown to an El Paso hospital for further treatment.
FOX Local has reached out to Texas DPS for more information and is awaiting a response.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas DPS social media page.