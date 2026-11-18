The Brief A 13-year-old girl was rescued from a canyon in Guadalupe Mountains National Park on Nov. 11 after suffering a serious head injury and a likely broken jaw. A Texas DPS helicopter crew, park rangers, and medics used ropes to reach the semi-conscious teen three miles from a trailhead and carry her uphill. She was airlifted to an El Paso hospital for further treatment, though her current condition and how she was injured remain unknown.



A 13-year-old girl with a serious head injury was rescued from the bottom of a canyon in Guadalupe Mountains National Park and flown to an El Paso hospital, according to a social media post by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Teen suffers serious head injury

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What we know:

DPS said its Aircraft Operations Division responded on Nov. 11 after receiving reports of the injured teen about 3 miles from a trailhead.

First responders on the ground reported that the girl was drifting in and out of consciousness and likely had a broken jaw.

A DPS helicopter crew landed in the area and used a rope to reach the teen in the canyon. The crew received help from park rangers and emergency medical personnel as the crew carried her uphill to safety.

What's next:

The injured teen was then flown to an El Paso hospital for further treatment.

FOX Local has reached out to Texas DPS for more information and is awaiting a response.