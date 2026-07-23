Dallas Weather: Slight heat relief to end the week

The Brief Highs will dip slightly into the mid-90s to 100 on Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will still hit triple digits (up to 105–109), with no rain in the forecast. High pressure will push temperatures back up through next week, making heat illness precautions vital.



We’ll get the Texas summer version of relief on Thursday. Temperatures may be right at or below 100 degrees for most of the day.

Thursday Forecast

On Thursday, breezy east-northeast winds will help lower the afternoon highs ranging from the mid 90s to 100.

According to the National Weather Service, there is only a heat advisory and no excessive heat warning in effect for North Texas on Thursday.

But don’t let that fool you. It will still be hot. The heat index could reach between 105 and 109.

Friday Forecast

As Bertha's remnants stay to our south, more moisture and the air and cloud cover will hold North Texas in the mid to upper 90s for Friday.

Again, it will still be hot with triple-digit heat index values.

7-Day Forecast

High pressure remains our dominant weather feature, keeping us hot and in the triple digits through next week.

If you have outdoor plans over the weekend, you’ll want to continue taking steps to avoid heat-related illnesses.

There are no chances of rain in the forecast in the near future.

Symptoms of Heat-Related Illness

Temperatures this week can be dangerous, especially if you don’t know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness.

People experiencing heat exhaustion should move to a cooler area, loosen their clothing, sip cool water, and seek medical help if symptoms don’t improve. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.

The symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness, and loss of consciousness.

Call 911 and seek medical attention immediately if you suspect someone is experiencing a heat stroke. Heat stroke can be deadly if not treated as an emergency.