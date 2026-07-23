1 dead in Dallas after SUV crashes into utility pole
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DALLAS - A man died in Dallas overnight after crashing his SUV into a utility pole.
What we know:
The crash happened in the 2800 block of South Westmoreland Road.
Dallas firefighters responded to the scene and found an SUV that had struck a large utility pole.
The adult male driver had to be extracted from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
What we don't know:
Police are still investigating to determine what caused the driver to lose control on the roadway.
His identity has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from police and firefighters at the accident scene.