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1 dead in Dallas after SUV crashes into utility pole

By
FOX 4
Dallas
Published July 23, 2026 7:44 AM CDT
Published July 23, 2026 7:44 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • An adult male driver died at the hospital after crashing his SUV into a utility pole on South Westmoreland Road in Dallas overnight.
    • Dallas firefighters responded to accident and had to extract the driver from the damaged vehicle.
    • Police are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control, and his identity has not yet been released.

DALLAS - A man died in Dallas overnight after crashing his SUV into a utility pole.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 2800 block of South Westmoreland Road.

Dallas firefighters responded to the scene and found an SUV that had struck a large utility pole.

The adult male driver had to be extracted from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating to determine what caused the driver to lose control on the roadway.

His identity has not yet been released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from police and firefighters at the accident scene.

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