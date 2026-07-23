1 dead in Dallas after SUV crashes into utility pole

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The Brief An adult male driver died at the hospital after crashing his SUV into a utility pole on South Westmoreland Road in Dallas overnight. Dallas firefighters responded to accident and had to extract the driver from the damaged vehicle. Police are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control, and his identity has not yet been released.



A man died in Dallas overnight after crashing his SUV into a utility pole.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 2800 block of South Westmoreland Road.

Dallas firefighters responded to the scene and found an SUV that had struck a large utility pole.

The adult male driver had to be extracted from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating to determine what caused the driver to lose control on the roadway.

His identity has not yet been released.