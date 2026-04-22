Texas DPS arrests 40 in West Texas violent crime surge operation

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The Brief A two-day joint operation in Howard County resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure of multiple illegal firearms from felons and juveniles. Local, state, and federal teams, including the DEA and HSI, saturated high-crime areas to disrupt gang activity and violent felony offenses. Suspects were booked for crimes ranging from unlawful weapon possession and drug offenses to evading arrest and outstanding warrants.



A two-day surge operation targeting violent crime in West Texas resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure of multiple illegal firearms, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.

Big Spring violent crime surge operation

The Targeted Violent Crime Operation, conducted on April 17 and 18 in Howard County, brought together local, state, and federal agencies to saturate high-crime areas and disrupt felony activity.

According to state officials, the initiative focused heavily on removing weapons from prohibited persons, including juveniles, violent offenders, and convicted felons.

What they're saying:

"DPS remains committed to working alongside law enforcement partners to protect Texas communities and hold violent offenders accountable," the department said in a statement.

Those arrested were booked into the Howard County Jail on a wide range of charges. Those charges include unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, evading arrest, felony and misdemeanor warrants and false identification.

During the sweep, authorities also identified one criminal gang member and referred one person to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

What we don't know:

Officials with the Howard County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety did not release the names of those arrested.