State officials deploy helicopters and firefighters as Texas enters peak wildfire season

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the deployment of additional response assets as elevated fire danger spreads across North Texas and the Panhandle. The mobilization bolsters state personnel, aircraft, and heavy machinery after officials elevated Texas to Wildland Fire Preparedness Level 2. Officials advise Texans to avoid spark-producing outdoor activities and prepare emergency supply kits as peak wildfire season begins.



Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management on Tuesday to activate additional state wildfire response resources as elevated fire danger spreads across the Texas Panhandle and North Texas.

State wildfire resources activated

The mobilization comes as dry vegetation and summer heat create prime conditions for ignition, with state officials noting that August traditionally marks the peak month for Texas wildfires.

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas A&M Forest Service / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"Local responders will continue to have full access to state personnel, equipment, and aircraft to protect lives and property," Abbott said in a statement announcing the deployment.

Wildland Fire Preparedness Level 2

Texas A&M Forest Service Wildland Fire Preparedness Levels

The additional deployments bolster state resources already prepositioned after the Texas A&M Forest Service elevated the state's Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 last week.

Available state assets supporting local fire crews include:

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System) : State, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 10 federally contracted firefighting aircraft including single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, and an air attack platform for surveillance and spotting

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force) : Wildland Fire Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas National Guard : Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters with firefighting capability

Texas Department of Transportation : Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas Department of Public Safety : Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to patrol roadways and assist stranded motorists

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department : Game Wardens, State Park Police

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Animal Health Commission : Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas : Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas : Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

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State officials urge residents to take preventative measures, including avoiding outdoor activities that could create sparks or flames, maintaining emergency supply kits, and keeping evacuation plans ready.