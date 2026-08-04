State officials deploy helicopters and firefighters as Texas enters peak wildfire season
Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management on Tuesday to activate additional state wildfire response resources as elevated fire danger spreads across the Texas Panhandle and North Texas.
State wildfire resources activated
The mobilization comes as dry vegetation and summer heat create prime conditions for ignition, with state officials noting that August traditionally marks the peak month for Texas wildfires.
Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas A&M Forest Service / FOX Local)
CURRENT WILDFIRE ACTIVITY MAP
What they're saying:
"Local responders will continue to have full access to state personnel, equipment, and aircraft to protect lives and property," Abbott said in a statement announcing the deployment.
Wildland Fire Preparedness Level 2
Texas A&M Forest Service Wildland Fire Preparedness Levels
The additional deployments bolster state resources already prepositioned after the Texas A&M Forest Service elevated the state's Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 last week.
Available state assets supporting local fire crews include:
- Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): State, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 10 federally contracted firefighting aircraft including single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, and an air attack platform for surveillance and spotting
- Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles
- Texas National Guard: Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters with firefighting capability
- Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions
- Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to patrol roadways and assist stranded motorists
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, State Park Police
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Animal Health Commission: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs
- Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers
- Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring
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State officials urge residents to take preventative measures, including avoiding outdoor activities that could create sparks or flames, maintaining emergency supply kits, and keeping evacuation plans ready.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Governor's office.