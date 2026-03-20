Texas Democrat's aide accused of posing as attorney to gain access to ICE facility

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The Brief The Department of Homeland Security said a member of Rep. Veronica Escobar's staff posed as an attorney to sneak cell phones into an ICE facility in West Texas. DHS officials said Benito Torres posed as an attorney at least 11 times to gain entry to Camp East Montana. Escobar refuted those claims, calling them "unfounded" and accusing the Trump administration of using intimidation tactics to prevent Congressional members from performing oversight.



The Department of Homeland Security said a member of Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar's staff lied about being an attorney in order to gain access to an El Paso U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in an effort to meet with detainees and sneak in cell phones.

The agency said Benito Torres was banned from Camp East Montana after claiming to be an attorney representing detainees. DHS said Torres signed federal paperwork that he was legal counsel for people detained in the facility.

"The facility administrator discovered that Torres was passing a phone to multiple detainees and spoke to him; at that time, Torres admitted he was not an attorney and was visiting as a private citizen," DHS said on X.

Torres, a senior caseworker on Escobar's staff, posed as an attorney at least 11 times, DHS said.

What they're saying:

"The available evidence demonstrates your staffer, a senior caseworker named Benito Torres, misrepresented himself as counsel for detainees in ICE custody, violated clear detention standards and security protocols prohibiting the use of cellphones inside ICE facilities, improperly met with multiple detainees, and falsely claimed to ICE personnel such use had been approved by the agency," acting ICE Director Todd Lyons wrote in a letter to Escobar obtained by Fox News.

Images released by DHS of a sign in log show Torres' name appears 11 times, listing himself as a "lawyer" visiting a "client." The agency also uploaded images that appear to show government forms requesting the use of electronic devices inside the facility signed by Torres that include the language: "I am an attorney or an accredited representative appearing before EOIR on immigration matters."

Rep. Escobar calls allegations ‘unfounded’

Escobar responded to the accusations against Torres by calling him a "dedicated public servant, Army veteran, and experienced member" of her staff.

The other side:

"I have every reason to believe these allegations are unfounded," Escobar said.

"It is worth noting that ICE has refused to respond to multiple letters I've sent about Camp East Montana regarding deaths, including homicide; outbreaks of diseases including COVID-19, measles, and tuberculosis; waste, fraud, and abuse; a lack of legal representation or medical care; and so much more," Escobar said.

The congresswoman said the Trump administration had a history of intimidating members of Congress and preventing their ability to conduct oversight.

"I stand proudly by the members of my team who have demonstrated nothing but dedication and integrity to serving our nation and our community," Escobar said.

Escobar has previously called for changes at Camp East Montana

Escobar has previously called on ICE and DHS to provide updates on the conditions faced by detainees at Camp East Montana.

In November 2025, she sent a letter to then-DHS Sec. Security Kristi Noem and Lyons calling the conditions "dangerous and inhumane." The letter said detainees had reported that drinking water at the site "continues to taste foul" and that some in custody were skipping meals because food quality had not improved, and specific diets were not being accommodated.

Advocacy organizations said detainees are regularly abused, denied medical care and without quality food.

Earlier this month, the facility was closed to in-person visitation after an outbreak of measles.

On March 10, officials said the facility had been turned over to a new contractor to oversee its operation. ICE said the new contractor would allow for better oversight and increased medical care.