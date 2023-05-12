Texas Senate passes bill to ban race-based hair discrimination

The Texas Senate passed a bill on Friday that would ban discrimination based on certain hairstyles, including braids, dreadlocks and twists.

House Bill 567, filed by state Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D-Garland was championed by state Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston. The bill passed the Senate 29-1 after passing the House last month by a vote of 143-5.

The bill is called the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.

The bill would add to the state education, labor and property codes to prohibit race-based hair discrimination in schools, workplaces and housing.

Harris County and the city of Austin already have local legislation that puts similar bans in place.

HB 567 was inspired by De'Andre Arnold and his cousin in Mont Belvieu, east of Houston.

Arnold was suspended from school because administrators at Barbers Hill ISD said his hair violated the dress code.

The new legislation now goes to Governor Greg Abbott for approval.

The governor has not indicated one way or the other if he intends to sign off on the bill.