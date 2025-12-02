Country star Neal McCoy to receive Spirit of Texas Award at 2026 Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame ceremony

article

The Brief The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame announced its 2026 class of five inductees, honoring figures who have significantly contributed to Western heritage. Country music star Neal McCoy will receive the special Spirit of Texas Award at the induction ceremony in Fort Worth. The induction celebration will be a major fundraiser for the Hall's 20,000-square-foot museum expansion and preservation efforts.



The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame 2026

The five inductees to the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame are Pete Carr, Russell deCordova, David Isham, Jim Jennings, and Joe Leathers.

McCoy, known for hits like "Wink" and "The Shake," will be presented with the prestigious Spirit of Texas Award at the annual induction celebration.

The ceremony, presented by The Norris Foundation and JJ & Bobby Norris, will take place at Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, beginning at 6 p.m. The evening will include cocktails, a silent auction, and a cowboy-inspired dinner, followed by the 7 p.m. induction ceremony.

Museum Expansion

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the Hall of Fame’s ongoing expansion and preservation efforts. Proceeds will benefit the planned 20,000-square-foot museum expansion, new educational programs, and the return of the historic Hickman Wagon Collection. The expansion aims to further enrich the visitor experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards, a destination that welcomes more than 10 million visitors annually.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the event are available for $200 per person or $2,000 for a reserved table of eight and can be purchased online at www.tchof.com. The official host hotel for the celebration is the Courtyard Marriott Historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations looking to support the Hall of Fame's mission of celebrating Western heritage. For sponsorship details or additional information, interested parties can contact Andrea Ruby at 817-614-7287.

About the inductees

Pete Carr

Pete Carr stands at the pinnacle of professional rodeo, renowned for his world-class livestock and unwavering commitment to the sport. A 15-time PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year nominee and the 2024 Resistol Man of the Year, Carr’s influence can be seen at every major rodeo in the country, from Fort Worth and Houston to San Antonio and the National Finals Rodeo. His animals are legends in their own right, including Dirty Jacket, a two-time PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year, and Bayou Bengal, the 2023 Bucking Bull of the Year. Carr’s dedication to rodeo excellence, animal care, and the Western way of life has made him one of the most respected figures in the industry.

Russell deCordova

Russell deCordova was born in Paris, Texas, and resided in Groesbeck, Texas. He is a champion bull rider, stock contractor, and rodeo producer known for his lifelong dedication to the sport of rodeo. As the owner of deCordova Rodeo Company, he produced PRCA, UPRA, and youth rodeos across Texas for more than four decades. Russell has mentored countless young rodeo athletes, always encouraging them to be their best in and out of the arena. His passion for the Western lifestyle and commitment to preserving rodeo heritage continue to inspire the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls.

David Isham

A lifelong cowboy and visionary entrepreneur, David Isham is the founder of National Roper’s Supply (NRS), one of the largest and most respected brands in the Western and rodeo world. From his headquarters in Decatur, Texas, Isham built NRS into a destination for competitors and fans alike, combining retail, roping, training, and hospitality into one Western experience. Through the NRS Training Center and his generous support of youth programs and industry events, he has helped shape the next generation of ropers, riders, and horsemen. His leadership, integrity, and passion for preserving Western heritage have made a lasting mark on the Texas cowboy community.

Jim Jennings

Jim Jennings has spent a lifetime telling the stories of the American cowboy. For 37 years with the American Quarter Horse Association, he chronicled the history of great horses, ranches, and horsemen through The American Quarter Horse Journal. An AQHA Hall of Fame member and recipient of multiple Wrangler Awards from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, he has preserved the legacy of the Western lifestyle through his writing, television work, and podcast, Good Horses. Jennings’ storytelling captures the spirit of the cowboy, ensuring that the traditions and values of the West continue to inspire future generations.

Joe Leathers

Joe Leathers is the general manager of the legendary 6666 Ranch and one of the most respected ranch leaders in the West. A lifelong rancher and horseman, Leathers began his career working cattle across Texas and Oklahoma before joining the Four Sixes in 1999. Under his leadership, the ranch has endured drought, wildfire, and expansion while maintaining its historic excellence in cattle, horses, and land stewardship. He helped found the U.S. CattleTrace program and has represented ranching before the Texas Legislature and Congress. A cowboy of faith, grit, and integrity, Leathers exemplifies the spirit of the working rancher and the enduring Texas way of life.

Neal McCoy

Neal McCoy is a Texas-born country music legend whose energy, charisma, and patriotism have made him one of the most beloved entertainers in America. With hit songs like "Wink," "No Doubt About It," and "The Shake," McCoy has built a career rooted in authenticity and heart. He has earned multiple Entertainer of the Year awards and is known for his unwavering support of the U.S. military, performing countless shows for troops around the world. Beyond the stage, McCoy embodies the values of kindness, humor, and service that define the Texas spirit, making him a true ambassador of the Western way of life.