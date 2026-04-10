Texas celebrates opening of first new state park in decades

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The Brief Texas celebrated the grand opening of its first new state park in 25 years Friday. A ribbon cutting was held for Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, located between Dallas-Fort Worth and Abilene. The park features more than 4,800 acres of former ranch land with more than 16 miles of multi-use trails and the 90-acre Tucker Lake.



Nestled between the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Abilene is more than 4,800 acres of former ranch land that is now home to the first new state park in North Texas in 25 years.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday celebrated the opening of Palo Pinto Mountains state park with a ribbon cutting, officially opening the park to visitors.

Gov. Greg Abbott cuts the ribbon at Palo Pino Mountains state park (Texas Parks and Wildlife)

What they're saying:

"The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is one of the most majestic of them all," Abbott said. "Preserving our lands is crucial. It allows communities to reconnect with the land that made Texas, Texas. We are going to live up to our commitment to preserve our state parks so that future generations have access to the beauty of Texas that was originally seen by Sam Houston and Davy Crockett."

Palo Pinto Mountains has 16 miles of multi-use trails perfect for checking out the colorful foliage or migratory birds that call the park home, like the endangered golden-cheeked warbler.

Palo Pino Mountains state park (Texas Parks and Wildlife)

For water lovers, the park is home to Tucker Lake, a 90-acre lake where visitors can fish, boat and swim. Motorboats are not allowed in the lake.

Palo Pinto Mountains state park (Texas Parks and Wildlife)

The park was originally purchased in 2011 and was slated for a 2023 opening before some construction projects were delayed.

The park held a soft opening and opened to visitors on March 1.