Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, incoming Border Czar Tom Homan to visit border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and incoming U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan will take a trip to the Texas-Mexico border on Tuesday.

Both men are advocates of President-elect Trump's mass deportation plan, especially for those with a criminal history.

Gov. Abbott and Homan, the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director, appeared on FOX News last night for an interview with Sean Hannity.

Abbott says he's thankful for the new administration's focus on border enforcement.

"I'm thankful that we have Tom Homan as the incoming border czar who's going to execute those laws and enforce those laws and get back to restoring order," said the governor.

At one point, Hannity asked if it was Constitutional to use U.S. military troops as a part of the effort to deport those who are in the country illegally, like Mr. Trump has vowed.

"[The Department of Defense] has helped on the border under numerous administrations. They don't have to be out on the border arresting people, but they're going to help with the logistics. We're going to do that," said Homan.

"In Texas, we showed the way that the police force can work collaboratively with police. There is a meaningful role for the military in this situation," said Abbott.

Homan also had a message for those states and local leaders who plan to oppose the efforts of federal officials.

"Don't cross the line, don't impede us or there's going to be consequences," he said.

During the visit to the border, Abbott and Homan will serve meals to Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers who will be stationed along the border for Thanksgiving.

Abbott and Homan will be making stops at the Texas Military Base in Eagle Pass and the Texas DPS Hangar in Edinburg.

They will be joined by the National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez, Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, among others.

Texas Efforts at the Border

Texas has continued to take steps along the border to prevent illegal crossings.

Last week, new border buoys were placed in the Rio Grande along the Texas-Mexico border.

Texas has been locked in a long legal battle with the Biden Administration over the buoys.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is also holding a border wall construction kick-off event in Starr County on Tuesday.

The state recently offered President-elect Trump a 1,400-acre ranch there to build detention centers.

Texas bought the last in the Rio Grande Valley and announced plans to build a border wall on it.