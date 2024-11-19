Texas Board of Education tentatively approves new curriculum integrating the Bible

The Texas State Board of Education tentatively approved a new curriculum proposed by the Texas Education Agency for elementary schools that would integrate the Bible in reading and language lesson plans.

The controversy now coming to light is not so much that religion is discussed in public schools, but that the proposed material heavily focuses on Christianity.

Texas is one step closer to approving a new curriculum that would integrate the Christian bible into elementary school lessons.

Tuesday, in a split 8-7 decision, the board held a preliminary vote approving "Bluebonnet Learning."

Mark Chancey is a professor of religious studies at SMU. He supports teaching religion in public schools and believes it can be taught in a fair and unbiased way. However, he doesn’t agree with the TEA’s proposal.

"I think it would be unfortunate to approve these lessons in their current form," he said. "Public schools should reflect the religious diversity of our state. And when teaching about religion, not privilege one religious tradition over others."

Earlier this week, Chancey made his opinion known to the SBOE during a hearing in Austin.

"I worry about children who are not Christian sitting in a classroom and getting the message that the Christian tradition — that happens to be my tradition — is the only one that deserves the sort of in-depth treatment that these lessons give," he said.

Democrat board members echoed his concern during their discussion on Tuesday.

"I just think that if we try to let too much be taken over by any one religion, we risk damaging the experience of children who have differing beliefs," said Rebecca Bell-Metereau (D-San Marcos).

Republican members are pushing for the new curriculum.

" And I went and watched it. I've watched it," said Tom Maynard (R-Florence). "I've sat in the classrooms, and I think it works."

The TEA announced the new curriculum in late May and made numerous revisions after receiving feedback.

Chancey says the revisions are good but aren’t enough. He’s concerned about potential religious bias and also the quality of the information in the lessons.

"Many of the problems identified at the start are still there," he said. "The unbalance wasn’t corrected, and so unfortunately, even the revised lessons are not appropriate for public school usage."

Chancey believes this is just the start of a larger movement happening nationwide.

"What we’re seeing here in Texas with these lessons is a larger national push to promote the idea that American identity and Christian identity are woven together, are one in the same," he said.

The final vote is set to happen on Friday.

If approved, school districts would be offered a financial incentive to help pay for the new materials.