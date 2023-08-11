Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Red River County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
2
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

Texas Baptist Men sending help to Maui wildfire victims

By
Published 
Hawaii
FOX 4

Texas Baptist Men sending help to Maui wildfire victims

Texas Baptist Men says it’s working with partner organizations on getting things like water, food and clothes to those in need. The group hopes to send in its trained volunteers to help with disaster recovery as soon as possible.

The wildfire that leveled a historic town in Maui is now the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii state history.

Meanwhile, aid organizations from all around the U.S. and North Texas are already working to get much-needed resources to the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it received reports that as many as 100 people had fled into the water of the Lahaina Harbor. Officials and even good Samaritans jumped into action to help.

Cadaver crews have now arrived from the U.S. mainland to help with search and rescue efforts in what's become the deadliest natural disaster in state history. 

The death toll stands at 67 and is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks.

Hawaii wildfires: How to help those impacted on Maui, Big Island

Texas Baptist Men says it’s working with partner organizations on getting things like water, food and clothes to those in need.

"One of the great things about TBM is our connections around the world, and the same thing is holding true here in Hawaii," said TBM Spokesperson Rand Jenkins.

The group hopes to send in its trained volunteers to help with disaster recovery as soon as possible.

"It's not physically demanding, but emotionally and spiritually. It is tough," Jenkins said. "You're sitting there with a homeowner, with a box, with a screen on it, and you're just sifting through ashes and you hope to find wedding bands, old wedding photos, any memorabilia from their lives that literally just went up in smoke."

Organizations like Texas Baptist Men say they'll likely have a better idea of when they can send volunteers once the fire is extinguished. 

Featured

FOX, American Red Cross team up to support victims of Hawaii wildfires
article

FOX, American Red Cross team up to support victims of Hawaii wildfires

Officials said relief is needed immediately, and more will be required later as the islands recover from the impacts.