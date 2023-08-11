Texas Baptist Men sending help to Maui wildfire victims

The wildfire that leveled a historic town in Maui is now the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii state history.

Meanwhile, aid organizations from all around the U.S. and North Texas are already working to get much-needed resources to the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it received reports that as many as 100 people had fled into the water of the Lahaina Harbor. Officials and even good Samaritans jumped into action to help.

Cadaver crews have now arrived from the U.S. mainland to help with search and rescue efforts in what's become the deadliest natural disaster in state history.

The death toll stands at 67 and is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks.

Texas Baptist Men says it’s working with partner organizations on getting things like water, food and clothes to those in need.

"One of the great things about TBM is our connections around the world, and the same thing is holding true here in Hawaii," said TBM Spokesperson Rand Jenkins.

The group hopes to send in its trained volunteers to help with disaster recovery as soon as possible.

"It's not physically demanding, but emotionally and spiritually. It is tough," Jenkins said. "You're sitting there with a homeowner, with a box, with a screen on it, and you're just sifting through ashes and you hope to find wedding bands, old wedding photos, any memorabilia from their lives that literally just went up in smoke."

Organizations like Texas Baptist Men say they'll likely have a better idea of when they can send volunteers once the fire is extinguished.