Texas Baptist Men helping North Texans impacted by flooding with recovery efforts

North Texans continue to walk down the road to recovery from Monday’s flooding, and the Texas Baptist Men are walking alongside them, helping them start over again.

Texas Baptist Men always answer the call for help, whether it’s halfway around the word or right here at home.

Inside a Southeast Dallas home, Texas Baptist Men created a plan of attack to carry out the contents that were damage by the flooding.

"They had three foot of water in this house," said Art Brandenburg, with Texas Baptist Men. "It pretty much ruined everything in there."

Larry Keyes watched them work in his water wearied home.

"You don't have very much time when it comes," Keyes said. "Don't think nobody's ever prepared for it, even if you know it’s coming."

Keyes and wife, Deborah, along with their four dogs, were saved from flash flood waters Monday by the Dallas Fire-Rescue Swift Water Rescue Unit.

"But I tell you, them rescue teams are really important. I know there's not a lot of people that need them, but when it happens, they need them," Keyes said. "They get down here and they get you out and your dogs, they take your dogs, whatever, with you."

A ten-man team from Texas Baptist Men cleared the Keyes’ house, then cut out soaked floors and walls, and cleaned what they could.

Team lead, Brandenburg, expects two full days to do the work.

"At the very end, we will vacuum it, power wash it, get it all cleaned up, and then we'll spray what’s called shock wave in there to kill any mold that may be growing and to try to keep any future mold from growing," he explained.

Texas Baptist Men volunteers are doing this same work in different flood ravaged areas, bringing help, hope, and healing through serving others in disaster.

"Knowing that we are, that God allows us to come out here and gives us the privilege of doing, being his hands and feet, and him working through us to help other people is a huge blessing for us," Brandenburg added.

"They've been doing this for a long time, so they come in and they know exactly what to do," Keyes said. "And that makes a big difference, you know. So I really thank God for them."

Keyes said he plans to figure out a way to rebuild.

He said it hadn't been this bad in some 20 years, and if he gets another 20 years before it’s this bad again, he’ll considers himself blessed.