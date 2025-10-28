Texas attorney general sues Tylenol maker over autism claims

article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the makers of Tylenol claiming the company failed to warn customers about the risk of taking the drug during pregnancy.

Paxton brought the lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson and its subsidiary, Kenvue, saying the companies "willfully ignored and attempted to silence" research on the connection between the drug and autism.

The move comes just over a month after President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. claimed the drug is a potential cause of autism.

Tylenol is a popular over-the-counter drug used for purposes such as pain relief, fever reduction and addressing symptoms of illnesses ranging from headaches and cold or flu symptoms to allergies. The active ingredient in Tylenol is acetaminophen, which is used in similar over-the-counter drugs. The medical profession has said that products containing acetaminophen are safe for women to take when pregnant.

What they're saying:

"Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks. These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets," Paxton said. "Additionally, seeing that the day of reckoning was coming, Johnson & Johnson attempted to escape responsibility by illegally offloading their liability onto a different company. By holding Big Pharma accountable for poisoning our people, we will help Make America Healthy Again."

Links between autism and Tylenol

While some studies have raised the possibility that taking acetaminophen during pregnancy might be associated with the risk of autism, many others have not found a connection.

The Food and Drug Administration told doctors last month to minimize the drug's use during pregnancy noting that an association between acetaminophen and autism has been found in studies, but a causal relationship has not been established.

The other side:

Kenvue, in a statement, said the lawsuit was a "deliberate distortion of facts" and an attempt to revive claims that have already been dismissed in federal court.

"It is critical that expecting women understand that health professionals—not lawyers—are best positioned to advise them on whether taking acetaminophen is appropriate based on their unique medical conditions, as indicated on our product label for Tylenol," Kenvue said.

The company said it would "vigorously defend" itself in court.

"We stand firmly with the global medical community that acknowledges the safety of acetaminophen and believe we will continue to be successful in litigation as these claims lack legal merit and scientific support," Kenvue said in a statement.

Big picture view:

This is not the first time Paxton has went after Johnson and Johnson. Last year, Paxton and a group of attorneys general reached a $700 million settlement with the company over its marketing of talc-based baby powder. Paxton has also sued drug manufacturer Pfizer over its COVID-19 vaccine and Eli Lily over allegations it bribed medical providers to prescribe its medications.