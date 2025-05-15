Texas asks for USDA waiver to ban junk food from SNAP benefits

article

The Brief Texas has requested a waiver from the USDA to prohibit the use of SNAP benefits on unhealthy foods like soda and candy. Gov. Greg Abbott said the Trump administration now lets states request the waiver to assure that tax dollars are only used on health, nutritious foods. A bill with the same goal is still pending in the Texas Legislature.



The governor of Texas is seeking federal help to prohibit the purchase of junk food using SNAP benefits.

Texas SNAP Junk Food Ban

What we know:

Gov. Greg Abbott announced he has sent a letter to United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins requesting a waiver to prohibit unhealthy foods from being purchased using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

By the numbers:

More than 3.3 million Texans utilize SNAP benefits, which used to be referred to as food stamps.

What they're saying:

"SNAP was created to increase access to nutritious food; however, many SNAP purchases are for food with little to no nutritious value," Gov. Abbott said in his letter. "Under the Trump administration, for the first time since the program was authorized, states can take steps to eliminate the opportunity to buy junk food with SNAP benefits and assure that taxpayer dollars are used only to purchase healthy, nutritious food. I look forward to the opportunities this approach will bring to improve the health and quality of life for low-income Texans."

The governor said he looks forward to the opportunities the waiver will bring to improve the health of low-income Texans.

Texas bill would ban soda, candy from SNAP benefits

The backstory:

A bill that’s that was introduced this session in the Texas Legislature was also trying to accomplish the same goal.

Republican State Sen. Mayes Middleton of Galveston said he filed SB 379 to get back to the original intent of the SNAP program and focus on nutrition.

While SNAP funding is 100% federal funding, multiple states have passed or are proposing similar legislation.

The bill passed in the Texas Senate but is still pending in the Texas House.

The session ends on June 2.

The other side:

Critics argue people using SNAP should have the ability to decide what is best for their families, including treats for their kids or food for medical needs, like treating a blood sugar crash.

They also point out the lack of access to grocery stores and say many people on food stamps rely on convenience stores where healthy food is limited.