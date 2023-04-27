Send off held in Fort Worth for Texas Army National Guard members heading to Europe

There was an emotional send off for members of the Texas Army National Guard Thursday.

Fort Worth's mayor was on hand, along with hundreds of other people to send off a unit that's deploying to Europe on a NATO mission.

"Know that here in Fort Worth, we are behind you and we are incredibly grateful for you. We'll be here for your families while you’re gone, will be here with open arms when you return," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said.

Parker was among hundreds gathered at Dickies Arena for a huge send off for the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is deploying to support NATO allies in a peace-keeping mission in Kosovo.

In a heartwarming gesture, 7-year-old Mary Nigrelle comforted her little sister, while explaining what’s ahead for their mom, Major Martha Nigrelle.

"I want her to feel happy, but I also want to make sure she keeps the country safe," she said.

Their mother is among dozens more, including teachers, police officers, health care workers, preparing to join NATO allies for the peace-keeping mission in eastern Europe at a time when tensions in the region are running high.

Most recently, visible efforts by these service men and women included their work at food distribution events and vaccine sites throughout the pandemic.

"Soldiers of the 56th, you are ready for this. Your training, your bearing, and your demonstrated excellence, and all you do has given me no hesitation and no pause in your capabilities," 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Ross Walker said.

It’s the third career deployment for husband and father Sgt. First Class Matthew Daffron.

"The easiest way to explain this, we are the commanders for K432. We are their eyes and ears in the local communities. They like to say we are the finger on the pulse of the civilian populace," he said.

The unit will first head to Germany for additional training before beginning their mission in Kosovo by early summer.