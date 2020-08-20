Texas applies for extra $300 per week for unemployment benefits

article

There’s extra help on the way for unemployed Texans.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday directed the Texas Workforce Commission to apply for a federal program that provides an extra $300 a week for those on unemployment. That amount increases to $400 a week once the state chips in.

A temporary $600 federal benefit for people unemployed because of the coronavirus recently expired.

President Trump created the new program by executive order after Congress failed to reach a deal on a new stimulus bill.

“The Lost Wage Assistance program will provide crucial financial support to Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abbott said in a news release. “Texas is grateful to President Trump for making these funds available to individuals and asks that our federal partners quickly grant this request so that TWC can swiftly administer this funding to Texans.”

If granted, unemployed Texas should start receiving the funds after Aug. 23. Payments will be backdated to Aug. 1.

At least 10 other states have already applied for the money.

LINK: ui.texasworkforce.org