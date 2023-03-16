Texas Amber Alert: Police searching for missing 2-year-old last seen in Royse City, TX

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old last seen in Royse City, Texas.

Authorities said they are looking for a 2-year-old Jordan Sangbong who was last seen on the 300 block of Mohan Drive on Wednesday night.

Jordan is described as a Black male, 2'9" tall, 38 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are also looking for 37-year-old Daddy Sangbong in connection with Jordan's disappearance.

Daddy is described as a Black male, 5'10" tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, who was last seen wearing all black clothing.

According to the Royse City Police Department, officers, along with Child Protective Services were investigating an allegation that Daddy had physically assaulted another one of his children, a 6-year-old boy.

Authorities said the 6-year-old was taken into protective custody while during the investigation. A determination was also made by CPS to remove Jordan from the home as well.

Then on Wednesday, officers and CPS arrived at the home on Mohan Street, but the father fled with Jordan prior to their arrival.

A search of the area was conducted, but Daddy and Jordan were not located and their whereabouts are unknown.

If you have any information on where Jordan or Daddy is, contact the Royse City Police Department at (972) 204-7002.