Multi-agency task force finds 14 stolen vehicles at North Texas property

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The Brief 14 stolen cars, three stolen engines, and one skid steer were recovered from two North Texas properties. Detectives with the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force collaborated with the Garland Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI during the investigation. Officials did not name the suspect.



Detectives found 14 stolen vehicles, three stolen engines and one skid steer while executing search warrants at two North Texas properties.

What we know:

Detectives with the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force collaborated with the Garland Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI during the investigation.

The agencies executed search warrants on two properties.

During the search, detectives recovered 14 stolen vehicles, three stolen engines and one skid steer.

Officers on the scene arrested one suspect on two felony charges connected to the investigation, police said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: North Texas Auto Theft Task Force

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the suspect or specify the exact felony charges. Authorities also did not release the locations of the two properties searched.

By the numbers:

The investigation resulted in the recovery of several stolen items:

14 stolen vehicles

3 stolen engines

1 stolen skid steer