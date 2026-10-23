Pooh Shiesty says jail is ‘inhumane,’ prosecutors point to his 12,000 emails and Netflix access

The Brief Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty filed a court motion arguing his pretrial confinement is inhumane, citing 23-hour daily solitary confinement and a two-hour monthly visitation limit. Federal prosecutors asked the judge to deny the motion, arguing he has unlimited tablet access to video calls, games, and streaming video. Pooh Shiesty remains in federal custody facing kidnapping and robbery charges tied to an alleged armed dispute with Gucci Mane at a Dallas recording studio.



Federal prosecutors seem to have no sympathy for Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, who claims his jail conditions are "inhumane."

He’s being held behind bars while awaiting trail for allegedly kidnapping and robbing fellow rapper Gucci Mane at a Dallas recording studio.

Pooh Shiesty ‘Inhumane’ Jail Conditions

Lontrell Williams Jr.

What they're saying:

According to court documents, attorneys for Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., filed a motion arguing that the conditions of his pretrial confinement are inhumane.

They said he is being held alone in solitary confinement for 23 hours of the day with a limit of just two hours of visitation per month.

"Mr. Williams is a federal pretrial detainee. He has not been convicted of any offense in this case and, of course, is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Nevertheless, since his detention at RPRJ, he has been subjected to conditions more restrictive than those imposed on already-sentenced federal inmates in BOP custody," the motion argues.

The other side:

Federal prosecutors scoffed at his request and asked the judge to deny it, arguing Williams has unlimited access to a tablet, and he is allowed to make video calls, send emails, play games, watch Netflix, and even watch NFL football games.

Prison records show Williams has sent and received more than 12,000 emails while in confinement and has logged about 230 video calls that have lasted a total of about 45 hours.

"It can hardly be said that these conditions of confinement are inhumane, and therefore this emergency motion should be denied outright," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said in the government’s response.

Federal prosecutors also argued the reason for Williams’s solitary confinement is for his own protection after he admitted to ingesting fentanyl and to maintain normal facility operations after three other inmates tried to break into his location to get his autograph.

As for visitation rights, the government argued he gets the same amount of time as other federal detainees and hasn’t even had a personal visitor since Aug. 27.

Gucci Mane Kidnapping and Robbery

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors allege Williams orchestrated a January meeting with Gucci Mane, whose legal name is Radric Davis, at a Dallas recording studio. He and eight others allegedly robbed and kidnapped the Atlanta rapper and his associates at gunpoint.

Investigators claim Williams wanted to be released from his recording contract with Gucci Mane’s label, The New 1017 Records.

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Defense attorneys have previously disputed the allegations, arguing investigators lacked key physical evidence tied to the alleged robbery and contract dispute.

Williams has remained in federal custody since his arrest. A federal judge ruled there was probable cause supporting the allegations and denied his release from jail pending trial.

What's next:

Williams and his eight co-defendants are expected to face trial in February.