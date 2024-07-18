Texas A&M alumni considered the most attractive in Texas, survey says

article

When it comes to dating, it's good to be an Aggie, according to a new survey.

DatingAdvice.com asked 3,000 singles to rank how attractive degrees for certain universities would be in the dating world.

Texas A&M topped the list for schools in the Lone Star State and finished 34th overall.

"A degree from Texas A&M signifies a person who values both education and community," said the survey. "Texas A&M grads are admired for their dedication and integrity, making them appealing and dependable partners."

University of Texas at Austin finished 100th overall and second in the state.

Rice University in Houston rounded out top three for Texas and ended up at 153 overall.

Overall, Harvard University is the most attractive, followed by Notre Dame, Stanford and Brown.

