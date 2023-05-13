Texas A&M graduate continues the family Aggie tradition

Katelynn Waters graduated from Texas A&M University earlier this week, the youngest in her family to do so.

"I was just happy to finally finish out the family of five, and especially when I got my Aggie Ring," the 2023 TAMU graduate said. "I got to, you know, fill the last one of the family and got to match the same path my sisters took."

Brady and Jenny Waters met at Texas A&M their freshman year, and the rest was history.

"We loved our school so much. So we raised our three daughters to become Aggies as well," said Jenny Waters.

Katelynn, Lauren and Taylor Waters have been Aggies fans since a young age.

"We brought them to games when they were little. Our house is maroon and white a lot of the time," Jenny said.

When it came to applying for college all three girls knew they wanted to follow their parent's path and go to A&M.

"This was where their heart was because we had shown them how great a school, their traditions and the community that it is," said Jenny.

"I've also really loved just getting to finally experience all of the Aggie traditions," said Lauren Waters. "But with both of my sisters, it's been a really cool experience."

If you see the Waters family anywhere, you just know they're an Aggie.

"I'll say that being an Aggie is kind of like being a Texan," said father Brady Waters. "You don't have to ask somebody if they're an Aggie. They'll tell you."

When FOX 7 asked the girls if they plan to pass this tradition on to when they have kids they eagerly answered.

"Oh, yes. And we're all currently dating Aggies, so we will keep the tradition alive," said Taylor Waters.