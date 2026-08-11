Texas firefighters battle 3,025-acre wildfire in Stephens County

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The Brief Texas A&M Forest Service crews are fighting multiple blazes, including a 3,025-acre wildfire in Stephens County. Hot temperatures, low humidity, and severe rainfall deficits across Texas continue to create dangerous burning conditions. Emergency officials urge the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of smoke or flames immediately to 911.



Containment of the Bufford Creek Fire in Stephens County has reached 90% as the wildfire's footprint adjusted slightly to 3,025 acres, state forestry officials said.

Stephens County is roughly 100 miles west of Fort Worth and about 60 miles northeast of Abilene.

Firefighters battle Texas wildfires

What we know:

Emergency crews and firefighters are continuing to construct containment lines and secure hotspots around the perimeter to prevent further spread.

Extreme heat fuels fire risk

The backstory:

The wildfire originally ignited Aug. 10 roughly five miles north of Breckenridge along State Highway 67, prompting a local state of disaster declaration by Stephens County officials as hot, dry conditions fueled rapid growth.

Bufford Creek Fire in Stephens County.(Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)

Local fire departments, alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service, have been working through high temperatures and dry vegetation to achieve full containment.

Dig deeper:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, there are 26 contained wildfires in Texas, three controlled, and one active.

Click here to see the full list.