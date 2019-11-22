Texas AG Paxton files court papers supporting family in dispute with Fort Worth hospital

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is joining the legal dispute over a nine-month-old girl on life support.

Paxton filed court papers supporting the family of Tinslee Lewis. Doctors at Cook Children's in Fort Worth say Tinslee was born prematurely with a rare and incurable heart defect.

Her parents received an injunction preventing the hospital from removing Tinslee from life support while they try to find another hospital willing to take her.

None have been identified so far.

Paxton, in his filing, calls the case a right to life matter with the parents deserving the final say.

Cook children's says it continues to provide tinslee life-sustaining care, but also says her physicians believe she is suffering from the complications of her illness.