Texas judge permits Dallas woman to have abortion despite state ban

A Texas judge granted permission for a pregnant woman to obtain an abortion.

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from Dallas, sought an abortion after doctors said the fetus had an abnormality and that the pregnancy was not viable.

A lawsuit said that continuing the pregnancy would be a risk to Cox's health and future attempts to have a baby.

State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, an elected Democrat, said she would grant a temporary restraining order that would allow Cox to have an abortion under narrow exceptions to the state's ban.

"The idea that Ms. Cox wants so desperately to be a parent and this law may have her lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice," said Judge Gamble from the bench.

The Texas Office of the Attorney General is expected to appeal the decision.

The lawsuit is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing Cox.

Since that landmark ruling, Texas and 12 other states rushed to ban abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy. Opponents have sought to weaken those bans — including an ongoing Texas challenge over whether the state’s law is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications — but until now, a woman has not gone to court seeking approval for an immediate abortion.

Although Texas allows exceptions under the ban, doctors and women have argued that the requirements are so vaguely worded that physicians still won’t risk providing abortions, lest they face potential criminal charges or lawsuits.

State officials had asked Gamble to deny the request, alleging that Cox does not meet the requirements for an exception to the ban.

The lawsuit was filed a week after the Texas Supreme Court heard arguments about whether the ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications. That case is among the biggest ongoing challenges to abortion bans in the U.S., although a ruling from the all-Republican court may not come for months.

Cox, who is 20 weeks pregnant, previously had cesarean sections and was told weeks that her baby was at a high risk for a condition known as trisomy 18, which has a very high likelihood of miscarriage or stillbirth and low survival rates, according to the lawsuit.

More than 40 woman have received abortions in Texas since the ban took effect, according to state health figures, none of which have resulted in criminal charges. There were more than 16,000 abortions in Texas in the five months prior to the ban taking effect last year.

"Most women are not able to do what Kate has done—many Texans have been forced to continue pregnancies that put their lives at risk," said Molly Duane, the Senior Staff Attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights. "That is happening every day across Texas. As long as abortion is banned, pregnant people will suffer. As we await the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling in Zurawski v. State of Texas, our hearts go out to the countless people in similar situations who—who for so many reasons—aren't able to sue the state of Texas for an emergency hearing."

The Associated Press' Paul J. Weber contributed to this report.