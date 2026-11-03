Texas 2026 election results: Ken Paxton, James Talarico compete for US Senate

The Brief Votes are beginning to be counted in the Texas Senate race James Talarico and Ken Paxton are looking to replace Sen. John Cornyn Talarico is looking to become the first Democrat to win a statewide election since 1994.



Votes are beginning to be tallied in the race to become the next U.S. senator from Texas.

Democrat James Talarico, Republican Ken Paxton and Libertarian Ted Brown are all hoping to replace outgoing Sen. John Cornyn.

Polls close in Texas at 7 p.m. local time.

Talarico and Paxton ran neck-and-neck throughout most of the campaign season, according to many polls.

If Talarico wins, he would become the first Democrat to win a statewide election in Texas since 1994.

What's on the line:

Both Democrats and Republicans see the Texas Senate race as one that could decide who controls Congress’ upper chamber.

Going into Tuesday, Republicans held 53 seats in the Senate, compared to 45 Democrats and two independents that caucus with the Democrats. In order to shift control from the Republicans, Democrats would need to gain four seats.

A total of 35 Senate seats are up for grabs across the United States on Tuesday.