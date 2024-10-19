Record number of Texans registered to vote in 2024 election
A record number of Texans are registered to vote heading into early voting for the Nov. 5 election.
18,623,931 Texans are registered to vote across the state, according to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.
That number is 5% higher than in November 2022 when 17,672,143 Texans registered to vote.
Voter Registration by County 2024
- Dallas County: 1,467,410
- Tarrant County: 1,309,456
- Collin County: 748,752
- Denton County: 661,565
- Ellis County: 521,945
Early voting begins in-person on Monday, Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.
Election day is Nov. 5.