Record number of Texans registered to vote in 2024 election

Published  October 19, 2024 10:14am CDT
A record number of Texans are registered to vote heading into early voting for the Nov. 5 election.

18,623,931 Texans are registered to vote across the state, according to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.

That number is 5% higher than in November 2022 when 17,672,143 Texans registered to vote.

Voter Registration by County 2024

  • Dallas County: 1,467,410
  • Tarrant County: 1,309,456
  • Collin County: 748,752
  • Denton County: 661,565
  • Ellis County: 521,945

Early voting begins in-person on Monday, Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

Election day is Nov. 5.