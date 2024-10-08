Expand / Collapse search

5% of Texans believe they could beat a bear in a fight, survey shows

By
Published  October 8, 2024 3:19pm CDT
Texas
FOX 4
Fat-bear-edit1.jpg article

A photo of Fat Bear Week 2022 Champion, Bear 747, taken on September 6, 2022.  (L. Law / Katmai National Park and Preserve / FOX Weather)

A new survey shows just how many Texans believe they could hold their own in a fight against a wild animal.

The Action Network talked to hundreds of MMA fans, including dozens in Texas, about animals they thought they could beat in a fight to the death.

In Texas, 5.6% of respondents said they thought they could beat up a bear and 4.5% thought they would get the best of an alligator.

Of the 15 animals in the poll, the Texans felt the worst about their chances against an elk, with only 2.3% believing they could win.

55.4% of Texans felt most confident about their ability to get the best of a cat, the highest number on the list.

19.2% didn't believe they would have the upper hand against any of the 15 animals on the list.

Percentage of Texans Who Think They Could Beat These Animals in a Fight

  • Cat - 55.4%
  • Sheep - 35%
  • Dog - 32.8%
  • Possum - 25.4%
  • Raccoon - 24.9%
  • Crane - 16.9%
  • Eagle - 14.7%
  • Coyote - 14.7%
  • Antelope - 10.2%
  • Kangaroo - 9.6%
  • Bear - 5.6%
  • Manatee - 4.5%
  • Alligator 4.5%
  • Moose 4.5%
  • Elk 2.3%
  • None of the Above - 19.2%