5% of Texans believe they could beat a bear in a fight, survey shows
A new survey shows just how many Texans believe they could hold their own in a fight against a wild animal.
The Action Network talked to hundreds of MMA fans, including dozens in Texas, about animals they thought they could beat in a fight to the death.
In Texas, 5.6% of respondents said they thought they could beat up a bear and 4.5% thought they would get the best of an alligator.
Of the 15 animals in the poll, the Texans felt the worst about their chances against an elk, with only 2.3% believing they could win.
55.4% of Texans felt most confident about their ability to get the best of a cat, the highest number on the list.
19.2% didn't believe they would have the upper hand against any of the 15 animals on the list.
Percentage of Texans Who Think They Could Beat These Animals in a Fight
- Cat - 55.4%
- Sheep - 35%
- Dog - 32.8%
- Possum - 25.4%
- Raccoon - 24.9%
- Crane - 16.9%
- Eagle - 14.7%
- Coyote - 14.7%
- Antelope - 10.2%
- Kangaroo - 9.6%
- Bear - 5.6%
- Manatee - 4.5%
- Alligator 4.5%
- Moose 4.5%
- Elk 2.3%
- None of the Above - 19.2%