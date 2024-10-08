5% of Texans believe they could beat a bear in a fight, survey shows

article

A new survey shows just how many Texans believe they could hold their own in a fight against a wild animal.

The Action Network talked to hundreds of MMA fans, including dozens in Texas, about animals they thought they could beat in a fight to the death.

In Texas, 5.6% of respondents said they thought they could beat up a bear and 4.5% thought they would get the best of an alligator.

Of the 15 animals in the poll, the Texans felt the worst about their chances against an elk, with only 2.3% believing they could win.

55.4% of Texans felt most confident about their ability to get the best of a cat, the highest number on the list.

19.2% didn't believe they would have the upper hand against any of the 15 animals on the list.

Percentage of Texans Who Think They Could Beat These Animals in a Fight

Cat - 55.4%

Sheep - 35%

Dog - 32.8%

Possum - 25.4%

Raccoon - 24.9%

Crane - 16.9%

Eagle - 14.7%

Coyote - 14.7%

Antelope - 10.2%

Kangaroo - 9.6%

Bear - 5.6%

Manatee - 4.5%

Alligator 4.5%

Moose 4.5%

Elk 2.3%

None of the Above - 19.2%