Texans encouraged to give for North Texas Giving Day

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Dallas County
Which charity will you support on North Texas Giving Day?

It's a crucial day for non-profit organizations in North Texas, one that could make or break their plans for the entire year. Susan Swan Smith with the Communities Foundation of Texas explains why the day is so important, especially this year. More: northtexasgivingday.org

DALLAS - Today is your chance to support local charities that are doing more with less during the pandemic.

North Texas Giving Day is a big day for local non-profits organizations benefitting everything from children and refugees to adoptable pets.

The fundraising campaign runs for 18 hours and is already underway.

It’s happening online-only this year. But to make it feel more like a party, there will be concerts all day from the Levitt Pavilion in Arlington with local entertainers.

Last year, North Texas Giving Day raised $50 million for hundreds of non-profit groups from arts organizations to service for people with chronic diseases.

To donate to your favorite cause, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.