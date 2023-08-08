Tesla spontaneously catches fire, firefighters tag Elon Musk in social media post

article

A Tesla spontaneously caught fire last week while stored in a high-end auto yard, prompting responding firefighters to grab the attention of Elon Musk, head of the electric car company.

Images shared by the Metro Fire of Sacramento show crews hosing down a burned black Tesla on Aug 2 in Rancho Cordova.

The vehicle was salvaged due to flooding in Florida and was idle when it burst into flames, authorities said.

They also tagged Musk in a social media post describing the fire.

"Crews are unable to move it to a safe location to burn out, the vehicle is blocked in and surrounded by millions of dollars in salvaged vehicles including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bentleys. @elonmusk," the agency posted on X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter.

Several reports have documented Tesla vehicles spontaneously catching fire . In May, one model went into flames as its driver was Kona California freeway.

Fox Business has reached out to Tesla, but has not yet heard back.

