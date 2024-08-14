Arlington PD, FBI to announce 'major developments' in woman's 1985 murder

Arlington Police and the FBI are expected to announce a major development in the investigation of a murder that happened nearly 40 years ago.

Terri McAdams was found brutally beaten inside an apartment on Walnut Hill Circle on February 14, 1985.

No arrest was ever made in her murder.

In 2023, Arlington Police reached out to the FBI's Investigative Genetic Genealogy team to help with the case.

The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

You will be able to watch it on this page and on our free streaming platform, FOX LOCAL.