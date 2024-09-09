Stolen daycare bus leads Fort Worth police on chase through several neighborhoods

article

The Brief Fort Worth police chased a reported stolen daycare bus after the driver refused to pull over Monday afternoon. The bus was reported stolen over the weekend from Tender Love Child Care in Arlington. The bus led police on a chase through several neighborhoods before ending in Grand Prairie. Two people were arrested. Their names have not been released.



A stolen daycare bus led Fort Worth police on a chase through several neighborhoods.

The chase began Monday around 2:30 p.m. when Fort Worth police say they tried to pull over a bus that was reported stolen from Tender Love Child Care in Arlington. However, the bus driver refused to stop, and a chase began.

After going through several neighborhoods, the chase ended on Silver Trail in Grand Prairie.

After a brief foot chase, two people who were inside the bus were arrested.

No children were on the bus.

A Tender Love Child Care employee told FOX 4 the bus was stolen from their Arlington location Friday night, and they reported it the next day after realizing it was gone.

The names of the suspects have not been released.