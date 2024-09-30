Is Earth's temporary 'mini moon' visible in North Texas?

article

This fall, the Earth will have a temporary cosmic companion. Astronomers have discovered that a "mini moon" will orbit our planet until Thanksgiving.

The Brief: A ‘mini moon’ has been temporarily trapped by Earth's gravity. The small asteroid is about the size of a bus and will orbit Earth until Thanksgiving. You will not be able to see the mini moon with the naked eye because of the size, but it will be visible with high-powered telescopes.



While the term "mini moon" might suggest a small new moon, it’s actually a temporary asteroid, designated "2024 PT5," that will orbit Earth from Sept. 29 to Nov. 25. The asteroid, roughly the size of a bus, is making its way through space on a short visit to our orbit, according to a study by RNAAS.

There’s no cause for concern — PT5 will remain at a safe distance of about 1 million miles from Earth, rotating around the secondary asteroid belt associated with the Earth-Moon system.

Scientists discovered 2024 PT5 in early August using the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS).

Will we be able to see the ‘mini moon’ in North Texas?

To catch a glimpse of the mini moon, a telescope will be necessary. The asteroid is only about 30 feet across and is very dim, making it visible only during certain times of the day.

The asteroid won’t make a full revolution around Earth but will trace a horseshoe-shaped orbit. Earth's gravity will temporarily pull it in before it exits our orbit on Nov. 25, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The mini moon’s episode will officially end on Jan. 9, when the asteroid comes within just over 1 million miles of Earth before leaving our vicinity. According to scientists, 2024 PT5 is expected to return to Earth’s orbit in 2055.