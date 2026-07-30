Teen lifeguard praised for rescuing 10-year-old Dallas boy from dangerous California riptide

The Brief A 16-year-old rookie lifeguard saved a 10-year-old Dallas boy who was swept out by a powerful riptide and knocked unconscious in Santa Cruz, California. After video of the dramatic rescue went viral, President Donald Trump announced plans to invite the teenager to Washington, D.C., to receive a high civilian honor. The boy's father credited the lifeguard with saving his son's life, while the humble teenager stated he was simply doing his job alongside his team.



A 16-year-old rookie lifeguard is being praised for his heroic actions after saving a 10-year-old Dallas boy from a dangerous ocean current in California, drawing national attention and recognition from the White House.

Heroic ocean rescue

The rescue happened at a beach in Santa Cruz when 10-year-old Nathaniel lost his footing in shallow water and was swept out by a powerful riptide.

Teen lifeguard Ryder Williams spotted the boy struggling against 10-foot crashing waves and ran into the water to reach him. As swirling currents pulled them under, Nathaniel lost consciousness. Williams managed to hold onto the boy for more than two minutes while battling the water pressure and navigating to safety.

What they're saying:

Nathaniel's father, Sumit Rai, credited Williams with saving his son's life.

"To hold on to that under those conditions with that water pressure and those currents is remarkably difficult," Rai said. "It’s so easy to let go. And he knew that if he lets go he just is basically going to float away, and he’s gone. That’s the end of it. He would have died. And so, again, I can’t express how grateful I am to Ryder for kind of fighting that."

What's next:

Video of the rescue quickly went viral, catching the attention of President Donald Trump. In a post on X, the president expressed intent to invite Williams and his family to Washington, D.C., to present the teenager with a high civilian honor, adding that he hopes Nathaniel will be able to join them.

Despite the widespread acclaim, Williams remained humble about the feat, stating that he was simply doing his job and loves what he does. He also expressed gratitude to his fellow lifeguards, noting that they perform similar life-saving rescues every day.