Teen killed, man injured in Southeast Dallas shooting

Southeast Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager and left another man injured in Southeast Dallas on Monday.

Two shooting victims were taken by private vehicles to the hospital on Monday night just after 11 p.m.

A teenager died at the hospital. A second victim, a man, is expected to survive.

Police investigators determined the shooting happened on South St. Augustine Drive, near I-20.

Police did not announce any arrests or if there are any suspects outside of the two people who were shot.

Neither victims' identity has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.