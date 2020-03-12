Teen found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast Dallas

article

A man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast Dallas on Wednesday night.

Police got a call about gunfire in the 400 block of Old Mill Lane near Prairie Creek and CF Hawn Freeway about 9:20 p.m.

When officers arrived the found Stephon Roe, 19, dead in his car from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are trying to find witnesses and surveillance video from nearby homes or businesses.

The suspect is still at large and anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police.