Teen bicyclist hit by car in Lewisville
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LEWISVILLE, Texas - A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car in Lewisville on Tuesday.
What we know:
The accident happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Old Orchard Lane and Valley Ridge Boulevard.
Lewisville police said a teenager on a bicycle was struck while crossing the street in a crosswalk.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver involved did stop to help.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the victim or give an exact age.
It’s not clear if the driver will face any charges.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Lewisville Police Department.