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Teen bicyclist hit by car in Lewisville

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Published  April 15, 2026 2:47pm CDT
Lewisville
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A teenager on a bicycle was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car in a Lewisville crosswalk Tuesday evening.
    • The driver involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities following the collision at Old Orchard Lane and Valley Ridge Boulevard.
    • The victim's identity has not been released, and police have not yet determined if the driver will face any criminal charges.

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car in Lewisville on Tuesday.

What we know:

The accident happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Old Orchard Lane and Valley Ridge Boulevard.

Lewisville police said a teenager on a bicycle was struck while crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver involved did stop to help.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim or give an exact age.

It’s not clear if the driver will face any charges.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Lewisville Police Department.

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