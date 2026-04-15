Teen bicyclist hit by car in Lewisville

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The Brief A teenager on a bicycle was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car in a Lewisville crosswalk Tuesday evening. The driver involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities following the collision at Old Orchard Lane and Valley Ridge Boulevard. The victim's identity has not been released, and police have not yet determined if the driver will face any criminal charges.



A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car in Lewisville on Tuesday.

What we know:

The accident happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Old Orchard Lane and Valley Ridge Boulevard.

Lewisville police said a teenager on a bicycle was struck while crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver involved did stop to help.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim or give an exact age.

It’s not clear if the driver will face any charges.