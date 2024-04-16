Actress Hannah Waddingham scolds photographer: 'You’d never say that to a man'

"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham did not hold back when a photographer allegedly asked her to "show leg" on the red carpet Sunday.

The British actress and singer, 49, hosted the Olivier Awards in London wearing a long lavender dress, layered with thin tulle and small jewels.

"Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend," Waddingham said in a viral video captured by a fan.

The moment went viral on social media.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Hannah Waddingham attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

"Don’t be a d---. Otherwise, I’ll veer off. Don’t say, ‘Show me the legs,’" she said.

Following the incident, Waddingham could be seen walking down the stairs shaking her head, while people laughed at the incident. She then appears to exchange words, briefly, with the photographer, but it's not clear what was said.

Some fans claimed the photographer was just looking for her to model her gown more, which featured a defined leg slit.

Fox News Digital spoke with Bruna Guimaraes, who filmed the video and traveled from Brazil in hopes of meeting Waddingham.

"I started recording the video, but quickly saw that something was wrong because her expression changed instantly," she said.

Fans quickly came to her defense via social media.

"I could not love her more! I absolutely LOVE that she stands her ground and will not let people treat her like crap," one person wrote to X.

"She is absolutely amazing! Good for her to stand up to such misogyny," another said.

Fox News Digital contributed to this report.